TerraKRW Market Cap Hits $48.68 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $48.68 million and $118,274.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00277077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.66 or 0.01019394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00665971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,627.84 or 0.99501918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 54,074,214,972 coins and its circulating supply is 54,073,485,863 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

