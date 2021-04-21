TerraUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $44.46 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006038 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016554 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,832,531,423 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

