Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $49.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.38 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $202.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

