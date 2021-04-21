Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 11.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $5.80 on Wednesday, hitting $713.19. The company had a trading volume of 292,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169,867. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.82. The stock has a market cap of $684.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

