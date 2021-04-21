Tether (USDT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $135.33 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Tether has a total market capitalization of $49.06 billion and approximately $135.33 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00064552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00274908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.94 or 0.00972911 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00673471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,290.62 or 0.99627663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00182251 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 51,866,290,993 coins and its circulating supply is 49,059,828,121 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

