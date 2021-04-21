Tetra Tech (TTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

