Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

