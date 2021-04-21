Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 1,509,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

