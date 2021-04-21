Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day moving average of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.