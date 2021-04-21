Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

