Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 61,631 shares.The stock last traded at $1,456.00 and had previously closed at $1,467.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,494.64 and a 200-day moving average of $909.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,480.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 47.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

