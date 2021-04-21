The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

