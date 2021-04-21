The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 35,000 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. 439,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,288. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.