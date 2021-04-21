The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. 63,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after buying an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after buying an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.