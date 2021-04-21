The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.59

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.59 and traded as high as C$77.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.46, with a volume of 3,063,466 shares traded.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

