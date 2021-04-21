The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.37

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.37 and last traded at $79.99, with a volume of 105285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.