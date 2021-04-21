The Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Boeing to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Boeing to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.36. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

