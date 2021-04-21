The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.4% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $234.45. 452,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,948,307. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

