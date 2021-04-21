The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 29.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

NYSE BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average of $211.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.