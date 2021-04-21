The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948,307. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

