The Brink’s (BCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Brink’s to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Brink’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BCO opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.48 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Truist upped their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

