The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 3.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2,101.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

