The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lowered by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 3.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. 160,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

