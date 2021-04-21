The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.