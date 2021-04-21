The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.