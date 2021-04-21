The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley Sells 2,000 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,468 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

