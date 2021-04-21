The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley Sells 2,000 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CHEF stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $34.48.
The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.