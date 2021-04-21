The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.55 and its 200-day moving average is $364.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $403.45.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

