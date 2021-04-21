The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 4,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 799,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.