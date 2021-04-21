The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $313.72. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.05.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

