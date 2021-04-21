The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.00395501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

