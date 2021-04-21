The Fortegra Group Plans $133 Million IPO for April 29th (FRF)

The Fortegra Group (FRF) is planning to raise $133 million in an IPO on Thursday, April 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,300,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, The Fortegra Group generated $691 million in revenue and $23 million in net income. The Fortegra Group has a market-cap of $937.8 million.

BofA Securities and Barclays served as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler was co-manager.

The Fortegra Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an established, growing and consistently profitable specialty insurer. We purposefully focus on niche business lines and fee-oriented services, providing us with a unique combination of specialty insurance program underwriting, warranty and service contract products and related service solutions. Our vertically integrated business model creates an attractive blend of traditional underwriting revenues, investment income and unregulated fee revenues. Our differentiated approach has led to robust growth, consistent profitability and high cash flows. Our business was founded in 1981. We are headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and as of December 31, 2020, we had 716 employees across 15 offices in four countries. We target lines of business with a small premium-per-risk profile, which has increased our frequency exposure but has limited our severity and catastrophic risks. We believe this focus has allowed us to produce superior underwriting results through a more granular spread of risk. We use our proprietary technology to efficiently and effectively administer our business to specialty markets that we feel are underserved by larger, less agile insurers. “.

The Fortegra Group was founded in 1981 and has 716 employees. The company is located at 10751 Deerwood Park Blvd. Suite 200 Jacksonville, FL 32256 and can be reached via phone at (866) 961-9529 or on the web at http://www.fortegra.com/.

