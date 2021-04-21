The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,004.62

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,004.62 ($13.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,319.75 ($17.24). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.09), with a volume of 107,236 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

