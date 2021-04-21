The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $83.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $83.00 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.65% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

