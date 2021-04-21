The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €750.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €750.00 ($882.35) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €631.54 ($742.99).

EPA KER opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €590.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €573.23. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

