The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €133.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.00 ($128.24).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock traded down €4.22 ($4.96) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €87.76 ($103.25). 274,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.