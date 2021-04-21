The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,673 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $163,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,112. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

