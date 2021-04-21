The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.18. 25,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.55 and its 200-day moving average is $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.