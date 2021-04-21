The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.
NYSE:GS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.16. 61,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,112. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.69.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
