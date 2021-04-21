The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.16. 61,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,112. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

