The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $437.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $420.00 to $437.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s previous close.
GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
