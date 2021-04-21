The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $437.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $420.00 to $437.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

