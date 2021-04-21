The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $385.00 at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.55 and a 200-day moving average of $272.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

