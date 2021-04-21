The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.40% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 576,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,456,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 400,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 138.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 41,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

