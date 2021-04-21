The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €590.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €590.00 ($694.12) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €509.70 ($599.65).

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.