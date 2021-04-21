The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $181.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $171.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.