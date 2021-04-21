The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $181.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $171.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.
HSY stock opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.
In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
