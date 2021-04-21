The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.51 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.