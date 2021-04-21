The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $326.35. 66,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,118. The firm has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

