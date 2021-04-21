The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Nancy Lopez Knight Sells 225 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

