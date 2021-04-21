The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Kraft Heinz traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 307388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

