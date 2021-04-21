The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,531 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 208,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,742. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

