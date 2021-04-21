The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LOVE traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 932,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -514.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

