The Lovesac Company to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Lovesac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Lovesac’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LOVE. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $72.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.73 million, a PE ratio of -481.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

